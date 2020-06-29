StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group SpaceandPeople swung to a small annual profit as it cut expenses, buffering earnings from a fall in sales.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December amounted to £71k, compared to losses of £297k on-year. Revenue fell 4% to £7.7m.
The company said it was not proposing a dividend in order to preserve cash during the Covid-19 crisis.
'During the first half of 2020 management's focus has been on ensuring the business survives the impact of Covid-19 and the lockdown measures which have been imposed by government to control the pandemic,' chairman George Watt said.
'As we now begin to emerge from these it is unclear how quickly and fully the economies of the UK and Germany will recover.'
