StockMarketWire.com - Natural gas explorer Solo Oil US-based specialist energy-focused investor Prolific Basins had agreed to purchase up to $5m of the company's shares.
Prolific Basins had agreed to invest an initial sum of $0.5m, with an additional $0.5m to be invested following the company's next annual general meeting.
A further $1m may be invested within the next 12 months and an extra $3m afterward.
Solo Oil said the proceeds would fund a planned appraisal programme on its Ntorya gas field in Tanzania and for general working capital purposes.
At 9:42am: [LON:SOLO] Solo Oil PLC share price was +0.05p at 1.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
