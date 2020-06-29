StockMarketWire.com - Transport monitoring platform provider Maestrano said its Corridor Technology unit had won a £50K grant from the UK government.
The grant was awarded under the Innovate UK "Business-led innovation in response to global disruption" competition.
The competition aimed to support UK registered businesses to focus on emerging or increasing needs of society and industries during and following the Covid-19 pandemic.
The winning project entailed the development of imagery and video data review system to allow asset inspectors in road, rail and energy corridors to review remote condition monitoring data.
At 9:51am: [LON:MNO] Maestrano Group Plc Ord 1p share price was +1p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
