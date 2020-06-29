StockMarketWire.com - Thermal and acoustic insulation materials maker Autins reported narrower half-yearly losses, but warned on annual performance as demand was not expected to return to pre-Covid levels this fiscal year.
The company said it expected continued volume recovery in the coming months but does not anticipate that pre Covid-19 volumes would return during the current financial year.
This would result in a significant reduction in revenues and a negative impact on the group's financial performance in 2020.
For the six months ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £567K from £976K on-year, while revenue decreased by 3.2% to £13.22m.
Gross margins rose to 29.0% from 26.5%.
The company won nine new automotive contracts during the half, with an annualised value of £2.7m.
'Like many businesses we have not been able to operate as normal since the arrival of COVID-19. This has been a very tough few months which has seen a temporary but significant fall in automotive demand, necessitating the short term closure of our sites in UK, Germany and Sweden,' the company said.
