StockMarketWire.com - Lombard Capital reported a sharp uptick in losses as expenses jumped after the company ramped-up efforts to source investments.

For the year ended 30 June, pre-tax losses widened to £939K from a loss of £322K on-year.

The company blamed the wider loss on increased activity carried out during the year in search of 'meaningful accretive investments.'






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com