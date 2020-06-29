StockMarketWire.com - Lombard Capital reported a sharp uptick in losses as expenses jumped after the company ramped-up efforts to source investments.
For the year ended 30 June, pre-tax losses widened to £939K from a loss of £322K on-year.
The company blamed the wider loss on increased activity carried out during the year in search of 'meaningful accretive investments.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
