01/07/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
AGM / EGM
01/07/2020 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)
01/07/2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
01/07/2020 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM)
02/07/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
02/07/2020 Concepta PLC (CPT)
06/07/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
06/07/2020 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
06/07/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)
07/07/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
07/07/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
08/07/2020 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
08/07/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
08/07/2020 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)
Ex-Dividend
01/07/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)
02/07/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1)
02/07/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
02/07/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
02/07/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
02/07/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)
02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
02/07/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
02/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
02/07/2020 Record PLC (REC)
02/07/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
02/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
02/07/2020 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)
02/07/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
02/07/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
02/07/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
02/07/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
02/07/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
02/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
02/07/2020 Acer Incorporated Gdr Repr 5 Shs Com Stk Twd10144a (ACIA)
02/07/2020 Acer Inc (ACID)
02/07/2020 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
02/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
02/07/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)
02/07/2020 Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpmorgan Chase Ord Shs (0Q1F)
02/07/2020 Cisco Systems Inc Cisco Systems Ord Shs (0R0K)
02/07/2020 Hemingway Debenture (06HB)
02/07/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
02/07/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
02/07/2020 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
02/07/2020 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)
02/07/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)
02/07/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)
02/07/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)
06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)
08/07/2020 Mastercard Inc Mastercard Ord Shs Class A (0R2Z)
