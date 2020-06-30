StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said its joint venture, Gammon Construction, had been awarded a HK$5.67bn (£596m) contract from the Hong Kong government to deliver buildings, mechanical and electrical works.
The works would form an essential part of the overall Central Kowloon Route; a 4.7 kilometre dual three-lane major road that would enhance connectivity between the East and West Kowloon districts whilst relieving congestion.
'Gammon is also constructing the Kai Tak West Section of the Central Kowloon Route, which includes underwater and cut-and-cover tunnels, as well as roads,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
