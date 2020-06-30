StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Cineworld pushed back plans to reopen cinemas in the UK and US to the end of July, citing recent adjustments to the schedule of upcoming movie releases.
The company previously said it would open cinemas in the UK and US on 10 July, though added that openings remained subject to final clarifications amid the ongoing pandemic.
Cineworld said it would continue to reopen cinemas in its other markets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
