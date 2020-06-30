StockMarketWire.com - E-commerce services provider Attraqt group said that while increased uncertainty during the pandemic had slowed new bookings, its pipeline remained 'healthy.'
'A number of retailers and industry experts have noted that COVID-19 appears to have accelerated the adoption of online shopping and are forecasting that that the online channel will be of greater relative importance and will receive investment going forward. This bodes well for Attraqt,' the company said.
At 8:23am: [LON:ATQT] Attraqt Group Plc share price was 0p at 27.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
