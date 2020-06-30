StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smiths Group                            1381.50       +6.43%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   275.70       +3.69%
Gvc Holdings                             761.70       +2.54%
Ocado Group                             2058.50       +1.55%
Informa                                  471.35       +1.47%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2213.50       -2.40%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1310.60       -2.18%
Relx                                    1868.00       -1.86%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1247.30       -1.85%
BP                                       309.63       -1.67%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           60.93       +6.30%
Spirent Communications                   243.00       +5.42%
Carnival                                 961.20       +4.59%
Syncona Limited                          247.50       +3.34%
Rathbone Brothers                       1426.00       +2.74%
Redrow                                   435.10       -5.90%
Petropavlovsk                             29.40       -5.16%
Bank Of Georgia Group                   1063.00       -2.83%
Hammerson                                 83.75       -2.77%
Ti Fluid Systems                         186.30       -2.77%

FTSE 350
Smiths Group                            1381.50       +6.43%
Cineworld Group                           60.93       +6.30%
Spirent Communications                   243.00       +5.42%
Carnival                                 962.40       +4.72%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   275.70       +3.69%
Redrow                                   435.10       -5.90%
Petropavlovsk                             29.40       -5.16%
Bank Of Georgia Group                   1063.00       -2.83%
Hammerson                                 83.75       -2.77%
Ti Fluid Systems                         186.30       -2.77%

AIM
Sound Energy                               3.64      +27.72%
Tri-Star Resources                        19.50      +25.81%
China New Energy                           8.75      +23.24%
Prairie Mining                            12.50      +19.05%
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings        280.00      +16.67%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.21      -23.21%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.17      -14.63%
Dukemount Capital                          0.61      -13.99%
Zoltav Resources                          29.00      -13.43%
Active Energy Group                        0.85      -10.53%

Overall Market
Sound Energy                               3.64      +27.72%
Tri-Star Resources                        19.50      +25.81%
China New Energy                           8.75      +23.24%
Prairie Mining                            12.50      +19.05%
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings        280.00      +16.67%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.21      -23.21%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.17      -14.63%
Dukemount Capital                          0.61      -13.99%
Zoltav Resources                          29.00      -13.43%
Active Energy Group                        0.85      -10.53%