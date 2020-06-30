FTSE 100 Smiths Group 1381.50 +6.43% Standard Life Aberdeen 275.70 +3.69% Gvc Holdings 761.70 +2.54% Ocado Group 2058.50 +1.55% Informa 471.35 +1.47% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2213.50 -2.40% Royal Dutch Shell 1310.60 -2.18% Relx 1868.00 -1.86% Royal Dutch Shell 1247.30 -1.85% BP 309.63 -1.67% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 60.93 +6.30% Spirent Communications 243.00 +5.42% Carnival 961.20 +4.59% Syncona Limited 247.50 +3.34% Rathbone Brothers 1426.00 +2.74% Redrow 435.10 -5.90% Petropavlovsk 29.40 -5.16% Bank Of Georgia Group 1063.00 -2.83% Hammerson 83.75 -2.77% Ti Fluid Systems 186.30 -2.77% FTSE 350 Smiths Group 1381.50 +6.43% Cineworld Group 60.93 +6.30% Spirent Communications 243.00 +5.42% Carnival 962.40 +4.72% Standard Life Aberdeen 275.70 +3.69% Redrow 435.10 -5.90% Petropavlovsk 29.40 -5.16% Bank Of Georgia Group 1063.00 -2.83% Hammerson 83.75 -2.77% Ti Fluid Systems 186.30 -2.77% AIM Sound Energy 3.64 +27.72% Tri-Star Resources 19.50 +25.81% China New Energy 8.75 +23.24% Prairie Mining 12.50 +19.05% Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings 280.00 +16.67% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.21 -23.21% Aura Energy Limited 0.17 -14.63% Dukemount Capital 0.61 -13.99% Zoltav Resources 29.00 -13.43% Active Energy Group 0.85 -10.53% Overall Market Sound Energy 3.64 +27.72% Tri-Star Resources 19.50 +25.81% China New Energy 8.75 +23.24% Prairie Mining 12.50 +19.05% Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings 280.00 +16.67% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.21 -23.21% Aura Energy Limited 0.17 -14.63% Dukemount Capital 0.61 -13.99% Zoltav Resources 29.00 -13.43% Active Energy Group 0.85 -10.53%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -