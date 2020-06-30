StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm M&C Saatchi said it wasn't performed as badly as feared, while adding that it was still too early to predict the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on its 2020 results.
The company said that although the pandemic had hurt its business worldwide, results from April and May were not quite as severe as it had first expected.
'In addition, the early actions we have taken to reduce costs and access government support programmes across the world have protected the group from the most severe effects of the crisis to date,' M&C Saatchi said.
'However, it is still too early for us to predict with any certainty the likely impact of the economic slowdown on full year 2020 results.'
The company said a large number of its offices around the world ha now re-opened, with client-facing staff, in particular, returning to work.
During lockdown, it had secured a number of new client assignments including the UK Government, Australia Government, Iceland Tourism and others.
