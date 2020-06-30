StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology provider Catenae Innovation reported 'disappointing' results as sales fell short of expectations amid challenging business conditions.
For the twelve months ended 30 September 2019, pre-tax losses narrowed to £971K form £1.1m on-year, but revenue fell to £102K from £157K
The 'disappointing' results reflected the challenging business conditions during the course of last year, including the lack of political certainty produced by Brexit, the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said that with the corporate restructuring now complete, it was in a more stable position and was 'confident in its ability to seek new growth opportunities to enhance shareholder value.'
At 9:19am: [LON:CTEA] Catenae Innovation Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.1p at 2.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
