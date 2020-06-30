StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had launch a SARS-CoV-2 test for research use only.
The test detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus RNA to confirm the presence of the virus. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the disease Covid-19.
Yourgene Health said the assay had a rapid turnaround time of one hour and 20 minutes following RNA extraction and set up.
'The competitive assay has been developed to reduce the chance of false negative results being generated, which has been an industry wide problem,' it said.
'Yourgene's internal control primers are designed to only detect RNA and not amplify patient DNA, which leads to false negatives.'
'The assays have been benchmarked against data from an independent laboratory assessment body.'
'Preliminary data has shown the test to have 100% specificity.'
A CE-marked in vitro diagnostic kit), for diagnostic use, was still on track for release at the end of July.
Yourgene said it had already had over 300 laboratory customers and a growing global network of distribution channels in place through which to drive test sales.
