FTSE 100 Smiths Group 1384.50 +6.66% Standard Life Aberdeen 276.15 +3.85% Informa 470.30 +1.25% Ferguson 6531.00 +1.01% Gvc Holdings 749.30 +0.88% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2204.50 -2.80% Relx 1853.00 -2.65% Rolls-Royce Holdings 282.10 -2.59% Intermediate Capital Group 1266.50 -2.43% Standard Chartered 428.75 -2.38% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 242.75 +5.31% Carnival 961.20 +4.59% Cineworld Group 59.41 +3.65% Watches Of Switzerland Group 286.75 +3.15% Syncona Limited 247.00 +3.13% Petropavlovsk 28.63 -7.65% Hammerson 80.96 -6.01% Redrow 439.80 -4.89% Dixons Carphone 87.65 -4.78% Virgin Money UK 89.19 -4.24% FTSE 350 Smiths Group 1384.50 +6.66% Spirent Communications 242.75 +5.31% Carnival 961.20 +4.59% Standard Life Aberdeen 276.15 +3.85% Cineworld Group 59.41 +3.65% Petropavlovsk 28.63 -7.65% Hammerson 80.96 -6.01% Redrow 439.80 -4.89% Dixons Carphone 87.63 -4.80% Virgin Money UK 89.19 -4.24% AIM Sound Energy 4.27 +49.82% China New Energy 9.10 +28.17% Prairie Mining 13.25 +26.19% Tri-Star Resources 19.00 +22.58% Fastjet 0.17 +20.69% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 2.10 -26.32% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.21 -25.00% Aura Energy Limited 0.17 -19.51% Alba Mineral Resources 0.08 -16.22% Dillistone Group 16.00 -15.79% Overall Market Sound Energy 4.27 +49.82% China New Energy 9.10 +28.17% Prairie Mining 13.25 +26.19% Tri-Star Resources 19.00 +22.58% Fastjet 0.17 +20.69% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 2.10 -26.32% UK Oil & Gas Investments 0.21 -25.00% Aura Energy Limited 0.17 -19.51% Alba Mineral Resources 0.08 -16.22% Dillistone Group 16.00 -15.79%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -