FTSE 100
Smiths Group                            1384.50       +6.66%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   276.15       +3.85%
Informa                                  470.30       +1.25%
Ferguson                                6531.00       +1.01%
Gvc Holdings                             749.30       +0.88%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2204.50       -2.80%
Relx                                    1853.00       -2.65%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     282.10       -2.59%
Intermediate Capital Group              1266.50       -2.43%
Standard Chartered                       428.75       -2.38%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   242.75       +5.31%
Carnival                                 961.20       +4.59%
Cineworld Group                           59.41       +3.65%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             286.75       +3.15%
Syncona Limited                          247.00       +3.13%
Petropavlovsk                             28.63       -7.65%
Hammerson                                 80.96       -6.01%
Redrow                                   439.80       -4.89%
Dixons Carphone                           87.65       -4.78%
Virgin Money UK                           89.19       -4.24%

FTSE 350
AIM
Sound Energy                               4.27      +49.82%
China New Energy                           9.10      +28.17%
Prairie Mining                            13.25      +26.19%
Tri-Star Resources                        19.00      +22.58%
Fastjet                                    0.17      +20.69%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         2.10      -26.32%
UK Oil & Gas Investments                   0.21      -25.00%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.17      -19.51%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.08      -16.22%
Dillistone Group                          16.00      -15.79%

Overall Market
