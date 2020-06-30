StockMarketWire.com - Communications products maker Filtronic said it expected to report higher core earnings and revenue this year as performance in the second half of the year was broadly in line with market guidance despite some Covid-19 related disruption in the final quarter.
For the year ended 31 May, the company expected to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items (EBITDA) of £1.2m, up from £0.7m on-year and revenue of approximately £17.2m, up from £15.9m.
The company said a 'strong order book entering the second half of the financial year sustained the business during the Covid-19 crisis.'
'Whilst we have entered FY2021 with a good order book, it would be imprudent to be anything other than cautious on the outlook for the year ahead and consequently, in common with many of our peers, we will not be providing guidance for the expected performance of the business at this time,' it added.
Preliminary results would be released on 4 August. At 10:06am: [LON:FTC] Filtronic PLC share price was -0.4p at 7.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: