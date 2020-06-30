StockMarketWire.com - Utility infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said the cash payment for the sale of a first tranche of domestic customer gas connection assets to E.S. Pipelines had risen to £17.5m.
The cash consideration had increased by £0.7m due to a rise in annual transportation income generated by the assets sold and an increase in the number of associated meters transferred.
Fulcrum Utility Services said related adjustments would apply to future tranches of the asset sale.
Accordingly, the total consideration receivable by the company was now estimated at £48m in cash, an increase of £2m from the previous estimate.
At 1:35pm: [LON:FCRM] Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd share price was -0.5p at 32.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: