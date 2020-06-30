StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Immunodiagnostic Systems said its automated SARS-CoV-2 antibody test was being made available for sale from Tuesday.
The test could now be purchased by customers in the UK, the EU, and a number of other countries that accept the CE mark as the basis of regulatory approval.
The company said it had commenced the process of working with various national reference centers and governmental bodies to ensure a roll-out according to national guidelines.
'Immunodiagnostic Systems will now seek to commercialise this test via our direct sales force in Europe, and through our extensive distribution network elsewhere, and we look forward to joining the efforts to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 virus,' chief executive Jaap Stuut said.
At 2:38pm: [LON:IDH] Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC share price was +30p at 270p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
