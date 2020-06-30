StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Renalytix AI said it had entered into a partnership with the University of Michigan for its kidney disease identification platform.
RenalytixAI also said it had signed a data sharing agreement with a 'top 10' global pharmaceutical company.
The partnership would give the company access to the University of Michigan's Clinical Phenotyping Resource and Biobank Core, comprising of over 800 patients with a broad etiology of chronic kidney disease (CKD) with up to 10 years of follow up.
Additionally, RenalytixAI had obtained an exclusive option to license certain intellectual property surrounding the biomarker urinary Epithelial Growth Factor.
'These partnerships are both significant developments for our technology development roadmap and strategic objectives for the company,' co-founder and chief technology officer Fergus Fleming said.
'Access to these data sets and samples potentially demonstrates the value of the KidneyIntelX platform and our ability to collaborate with leaders in discovery, clinical care and novel therapeutic development for kidney disease.'
'We expect that gaining access to this clinical trial data, biomarker technology and the C-PROBE cohort will be key milestones in the development of expanded indications for KidneyIntelX, potentially allowing us to offer solutions to a greater number of the approximately 37m patients currently estimated to have CKD."
At 2:45pm: [LON:RENX] Renalytix Ai PLC share price was +2.5p at 530p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
