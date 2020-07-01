Final Result
09/07/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)
AGM / EGM
02/07/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
02/07/2020 Concepta PLC (CPT)
06/07/2020 Tata Global Beverages Ld Gds Each Repr 1 Inr10reg S (TGBL)
06/07/2020 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
06/07/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)
06/07/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
07/07/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
07/07/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
08/07/2020 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
08/07/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
08/07/2020 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)
09/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
09/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
09/07/2020 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
09/07/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)
09/07/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
09/07/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF)
Ex-Dividend
02/07/2020 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
02/07/2020 Hemingway Debenture (06HB)
02/07/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
02/07/2020 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)
02/07/2020 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
02/07/2020 Record PLC (REC)
02/07/2020 PJSC Phosagro (PHOR)
02/07/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
02/07/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
02/07/2020 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)
02/07/2020 Maven Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIG1)
02/07/2020 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
02/07/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
02/07/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
02/07/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
02/07/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
02/07/2020 Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Inc Ltd (IPE)
02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)
02/07/2020 BP PLC B (BP.B)
02/07/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
02/07/2020 Acer Incorporated Gdr Repr 5 Shs Com Stk Twd10144a (ACIA)
02/07/2020 Acer Inc (ACID)
02/07/2020 Ojsc Phosagro (10NC)
02/07/2020 Cisco Systems Inc Cisco Systems Ord Shs (0R0K)
02/07/2020 Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpmorgan Chase Ord Shs (0Q1F)
02/07/2020 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)
02/07/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
02/07/2020 Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT)
02/07/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)
02/07/2020 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
02/07/2020 BP PLC 8% CUM 1ST PRF (BP.A)
02/07/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
02/07/2020 Blackrock Smaller Companies Tst Plc (BD96)
02/07/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
02/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)
08/07/2020 Mastercard Inc Mastercard Ord Shs Class A (0R2Z)
09/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
09/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
09/07/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)
09/07/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
09/07/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
09/07/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
09/07/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)
09/07/2020 Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC)
09/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/07/2020 Verizon Communications Inc Verizon Communications Ord Shs (0Q1S)
09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
09/07/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
09/07/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)
09/07/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
09/07/2020 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com