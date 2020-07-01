StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Rio Tinto said it had appointed Peter Toth as its head of strategy and development.
Toth would focus on leading the company's transformation efforts around portfolio, climate change, and closure.
He would also assume responsibility for Rio Tinto's exploration and ventures division.
Toth joined Rio Tinto in 2014 as global head of strategy and in 2015 became head of corporate development.
The company also announced that Stephen McIntosh, its head of growth and innovation, safety and environment had decided to retire after more than 30 years at the group.
He had been replaced in the role by Mark Davies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
