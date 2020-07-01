StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Provident Financial said the head of its consumer credit division, Chris Gillespie, was leaving to join pawnbroker H&T.
He had been replaced, subject to regulatory approval, by Hamish Paton, who was briefly chief executive of Amigo between July and December last year.
Paton would join Provident Financial on 14 September, with Gillespie leaving on 31 August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: