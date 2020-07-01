StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International said it had appointed David Lockwood as chief executive, succeeding Archie Bethel, who earlier this year announced his intention to retire.
Lockwood was previously CEO of defence group Cobham.
He would join the company and the board on 17 August as CEO designate and would become CEO on 14 Septembe, at which point Bethel would step down from the board.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
