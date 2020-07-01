StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said its ProBiotix subsidiary had entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Itlay's Actial Farmaceutica.
The agreement was for the distribution of CholBiome products in four new territories in the Asia Pacific region.
It gave Actial the right to distribute the cholesterol and blood pressure reducing dietary supplements in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Thailand.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
