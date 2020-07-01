StockMarketWire.com - Cancer-focused biotechnology company ValiRx posted an full-year loss as R&D and other expenses weighed.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £2.7m, compared to losses of £4.8m on-year.
ValiRx said the final patients had been recruited into a clinical trial of treatment VAL201, with the trial being formally closed to recruitment on 27 January.
The trial continued to produce good safety and tolerability reports, with data on the disease impact currently undergoing verification and analysis.
Headline results were expected to be released after verification and analysis was complete in the third quarter of 2020, as announced on 19 May.
At 8:45am: [LON:VAL] ValiRx PLC share price was 0p at 7.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: