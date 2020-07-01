StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality technology company VR Education said it had singed a non-binding agreement with Virtual College to deliver learning solutions in the UK and Middle East.
Virtual College was a UK-based digital training solutions provider.
The memorandum of understanding would enable the companies to collaborate on digital training projects and programmes that required a multi-media blended approach.
'The MOU presents significant commercial opportunities for Virtual College and VR Education, some of which have already been identified in sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, defence and security,' VR Education said.
'The technology-enhanced learning solutions created under the MOU will be available to customers across the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.'
At 8:50am: [LON:VRE] Vr Education Holdings Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was +0.75p at 17.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
