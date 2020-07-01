StockMarketWire.com - Smart meter installer Smart Metering Systems said it was returning a grant received from the UK government pursuant to its Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.
The company has since resumed non-essential activities, including installation of smart meters, having emerged with 'a strong financial position'.
It said its net cash position of £48m, excluding the grant, at 31 May was ahead of previous expectations.
Underlying profitability for the year to 31 December was still expected to be in line with the company's earlier expectations.
At 8:53am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems PLC share price was -5p at 587p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
