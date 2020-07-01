FTSE 100 Smith & Nephew 1545.00 +2.62% Melrose Industries 116.80 +2.46% Sainsbury (J) 213.05 +2.08% Kingfisher 224.65 +1.74% Royal Dutch Shell 1242.80 +1.54% Vodafone Group 126.36 -1.94% Informa 461.55 -1.88% International Consolidated Airlines 218.10 -1.85% Hargreaves Lansdown 1599.25 -1.80% Ocado Group 1993.25 -1.71% FTSE 250 B&M European Value Retail S.A. 417.50 +5.03% Spirent Communications 251.25 +4.25% Petropavlovsk 26.10 +3.98% Hammerson 83.33 +3.83% Paypoint 621.00 +3.67% John Laing Group 322.90 -7.32% Tui AG 370.45 -2.74% Carnival 961.60 -2.45% Drax Group 251.20 -2.33% Wizz Air Holdings 3271.00 -1.95% FTSE 350 B&M European Value Retail S.A. 417.50 +5.03% Spirent Communications 251.25 +4.25% Petropavlovsk 26.10 +3.98% Hammerson 83.33 +3.83% Paypoint 621.00 +3.67% John Laing Group 322.90 -7.32% Tui AG 370.45 -2.74% Carnival 961.60 -2.45% Drax Group 251.20 -2.33% Wizz Air Holdings 3271.00 -1.95% AIM Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Cello Group 159.50 +42.41% Haydale Graphene Industries 2.80 +36.59% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.20 +20.75% Redx Pharma 24.00 +17.07% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.23 -18.97% Sound Energy 3.63 -13.57% Kibo Mining 0.17 -12.50% Fastjet 0.14 -12.12% AFC Energy 17.71 -10.83% Overall Market Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Cello Group 159.50 +42.41% Haydale Graphene Industries 2.80 +36.59% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.20 +20.75% Redx Pharma 24.00 +17.07% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.23 -18.97% Riverstone Energy Limited 321.00 -14.40% Sound Energy 3.63 -13.57% Kibo Mining 0.17 -12.50% Fastjet 0.14 -12.12%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -