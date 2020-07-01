StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smith & Nephew                          1545.00       +2.62%
Melrose Industries                       116.80       +2.46%
Sainsbury (J)                            213.05       +2.08%
Kingfisher                               224.65       +1.74%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1242.80       +1.54%
Vodafone Group                           126.36       -1.94%
Informa                                  461.55       -1.88%
International Consolidated Airlines      218.10       -1.85%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1599.25       -1.80%
Ocado Group                             1993.25       -1.71%

FTSE 250
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           417.50       +5.03%
Spirent Communications                   251.25       +4.25%
Petropavlovsk                             26.10       +3.98%
Hammerson                                 83.33       +3.83%
Paypoint                                 621.00       +3.67%
John Laing Group                         322.90       -7.32%
Tui AG                                   370.45       -2.74%
Carnival                                 961.60       -2.45%
Drax Group                               251.20       -2.33%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3271.00       -1.95%

FTSE 350
AIM
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Cello Group                              159.50      +42.41%
Haydale Graphene Industries                2.80      +36.59%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.20      +20.75%
Redx Pharma                               24.00      +17.07%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.23      -18.97%
Sound Energy                               3.63      -13.57%
Kibo Mining                                0.17      -12.50%
Fastjet                                    0.14      -12.12%
AFC Energy                                17.71      -10.83%

Overall Market
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.23      -18.97%
Riverstone Energy Limited                321.00      -14.40%
