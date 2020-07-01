StockMarketWire.com - Property management services group HML Holdings upped its dividend, but warned that a short-term reduction in housing transactions would materially hurt performance in fiscal 2021.
'We do not foresee any long-term impact on the group's wider strategic plan, however in the short-term, a reduction in housing transactions will reduce a number of the ancillary revenue streams, which will materially impact the group's financial performance in FY2021,' the company warned.
The warning came as the company reported lower profit for 2020 on lower margins.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax fell to £1.4m from 1.7m on-year as revenues rose 11% to £31.2m.
'FY2020 was a challenging year and despite the unprecedented impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, HML produced a solid set of results and recorded another year of revenue growth,' the company said.
The dividend per share proposed was 0.52p, up from 0.47p.
