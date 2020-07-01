StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials engineering group Versarien it had won a £5m loan facility from state entity Innovate UK Loans.
Innovate UK had been running an extended pilot innovation loans programme over the past three years, with £75 million committed to the scheme.
The loans were targeted at UK small or medium-sized enterprises that wanted to scale up and grow by developing new or improved products, processes or services.
The one to Versarien was for a project named G SCALE, which was designed to enable Versarien to significantly increase its manufacture of quality assured graphene.
At 9:13am: [LON:VRS] Versarien PLC share price was +0.03p at 44.03p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
