StockMarketWire.com - Copper and gold miner Rambler Metals and Mining said it expected completion of a planned fundraising to be delayed until the end of July.
The company last month said it was progressing an ongoing fundraising to enable expanded production, initially expected to be completed at the end of June.
'Discussions with investors remain at an advanced stage and further updates will be made as appropriate and there can be no guarantee that a binding fundraising agreement will be completed,' it said.
At 9:43am: [LON:RMM] Rambler Metals and Mining PLC share price was -0.15p at 1.35p
