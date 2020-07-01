StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payment services company Boku said it had completed the acquisition of Fortumo in a deal worth $41m.
When the proposed deal was announced last month, Boku said it would 'cement positioning as a leading mobile payment and mobile identity solutions company.'
Fortumo primarily focused on providing mobile payment solutions to over 400 small-to-medium sized enterprises, but also services larger merchants including Google, Amazon and Tencent.
At 9:47am: [LON:BOKU] Boku Inc. share price was 0p at 98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: