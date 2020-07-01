StockMarketWire.com - Payments group Wameja said Mastercard had provided a €15m loan facility to the pair's HomeSend payment hub joint venture.
There had been no change to the loan facility provided by Wameja to Homesend, as originally announced on 16 May.
The Mastercard facility was unsecured and solely for the purpose of funding pre-payment timing gaps in HomeSend's real-time settlement model. It was repayable on 15 December.
'HomeSend continues to investigate opportunities to obtain alternative funding for the pre-payment timing gaps in its real-time settlement model and to fund the repayment of the Wameja facility,' Wameja said.
At 9:48am: [LON:WJA] share price was +0.3p at 5.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
