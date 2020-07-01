StockMarketWire.com - Jupiter Fund Management said it had completed the acquisition of Merian after meeting all conditions of the deal.
Jupiter said, as previously announced, the acquisition would be satisfied by the issue of 95,360,825 shares to the sellers of Merian.
At 9:49am: [LON:JUP] Jupiter Fund Management PLC share price was -1.3p at 254.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: