StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency-as-a-Service group eEnergy said it had acquired Renewable Solutions Lighting, an LED lighting solutions provider, for up to £2.2m in a shares-only deal. The total consideration for the acquisition, assuming all earn-out payments are made, would be satisfied entirely in new eEnergy shares, issued at a 27.7% premium to the current share price, the company said. 'The board believes the combination of eEnergy and RSL will create the UK's market leader in providing EEaaS solutions to the education sector,' the company said.
'There is currently limited overlap between the two businesses, which should provide an opportunity for eEnergy to expand geographically and deepen its exposure to the state education sector,' it added.
At 9:53am: [LON:EAAS] share price was +0.38p at 6.25p
