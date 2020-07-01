StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Richland Resources said it had identified a suitable reverse takeover target, though its shares had been suspended from AIM after it failed to seal a deal by a six-month regulatory deadline.
The company said it was currently in late-stage discussions with respect to a potential reverse takeover in the mining sector.
The deal involved the acquisition of majority interests in four gold exploration projects in North and South Carolina.
At 9:56am: [LON:RLD] Richland Resources share price was 0p at 0.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
