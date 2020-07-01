StockMarketWire.com - Fund, corporate and private client services provider JTC said it had completed the acquisition of Sanne's private client business based in Jersey.
The acquisition would expand JTC's private client services presence in Jersey.
Clients representing annualised ongoing revenues of £4.1m had transferred to JTC resulting in an initial cash payment of £9m, any subsequent payments would be subject to additional clients transferring to JTC, the company said.
'The transferring employees will be immediately integrated onto JTC's global administration platform and move into JTC's office headquarters in Jersey as COVID-19 distancing restrictions allow,' it added.
At 9:56am: [LON:JTC] JTC PLC share price was +3.5p at 467.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
