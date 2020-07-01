FTSE 100 Smith & Nephew 1576.25 +4.70% Melrose Industries 116.48 +2.18% Fresnillo 853.10 +1.39% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4216.00 +1.22% Dcc 6791.00 +0.91% Itv 72.27 -3.23% International Consolidated Airlines 216.45 -2.59% Hargreaves Lansdown 1586.75 -2.56% Evraz 281.55 -2.38% Informa 459.35 -2.35% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 258.50 +7.26% Babcock International Group 327.70 +5.64% Close Brothers Group 1149.00 +3.98% Paypoint 621.50 +3.76% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 411.60 +3.55% John Laing Group 313.30 -10.07% Energean 579.50 -5.77% Carnival 946.30 -4.01% Tui AG 369.70 -2.94% Unite Group 913.00 -2.87% FTSE 350 Spirent Communications 258.50 +7.26% Babcock International Group 327.70 +5.64% Smith & Nephew 1576.25 +4.70% Close Brothers Group 1149.00 +3.98% Paypoint 621.50 +3.76% John Laing Group 313.30 -10.07% Energean 579.50 -5.77% Carnival 946.30 -4.01% Itv 72.27 -3.23% Tui AG 369.70 -2.94% AIM Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.73 +81.71% Redx Pharma 35.00 +70.73% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Velocys 8.14 +22.22% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -29.31% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 -17.86% Kibo Mining 0.17 -12.50% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.75 -12.50% Vela Technologies 0.07 -12.50% Overall Market Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.73 +81.71% Redx Pharma 35.00 +70.73% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Velocys 8.14 +22.22% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -29.31% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 -17.86% Riverstone Energy Limited 322.25 -14.07% Kibo Mining 0.17 -12.50% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.75 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -