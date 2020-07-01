StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smith & Nephew                          1576.25       +4.70%
Melrose Industries                       116.48       +2.18%
Fresnillo                                853.10       +1.39%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4216.00       +1.22%
Dcc                                     6791.00       +0.91%
Itv                                       72.27       -3.23%
International Consolidated Airlines      216.45       -2.59%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1586.75       -2.56%
Evraz                                    281.55       -2.38%
Informa                                  459.35       -2.35%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   258.50       +7.26%
Babcock International Group              327.70       +5.64%
Close Brothers Group                    1149.00       +3.98%
Paypoint                                 621.50       +3.76%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           411.60       +3.55%
John Laing Group                         313.30      -10.07%
Energean                                 579.50       -5.77%
Carnival                                 946.30       -4.01%
Tui AG                                   369.70       -2.94%
Unite Group                              913.00       -2.87%

FTSE 350
Spirent Communications                   258.50       +7.26%
Babcock International Group              327.70       +5.64%
Smith & Nephew                          1576.25       +4.70%
Close Brothers Group                    1149.00       +3.98%
Paypoint                                 621.50       +3.76%
John Laing Group                         313.30      -10.07%
Energean                                 579.50       -5.77%
Carnival                                 946.30       -4.01%
Itv                                       72.27       -3.23%
Tui AG                                   369.70       -2.94%

AIM
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.73      +81.71%
Redx Pharma                               35.00      +70.73%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Velocys                                    8.14      +22.22%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      -29.31%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      -17.86%
Kibo Mining                                0.17      -12.50%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.75      -12.50%
Vela Technologies                          0.07      -12.50%

Overall Market
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.73      +81.71%
Redx Pharma                               35.00      +70.73%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Velocys                                    8.14      +22.22%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      -29.31%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      -17.86%
Riverstone Energy Limited                322.25      -14.07%
Kibo Mining                                0.17      -12.50%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.75      -12.50%