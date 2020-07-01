FTSE 100 Smith & Nephew 1565.50 +3.99% Fresnillo 856.00 +1.74% Melrose Industries 115.93 +1.69% Bunzl 2190.00 +1.11% Dcc 6804.00 +1.10% Itv 71.74 -3.94% International Consolidated Airlines 213.50 -3.92% Informa 452.60 -3.78% Evraz 279.05 -3.24% Rolls-Royce Holdings 276.65 -3.07% FTSE 250 Spirent Communications 257.50 +6.85% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 415.75 +4.59% Babcock International Group 321.50 +3.64% Close Brothers Group 1145.00 +3.62% Liontrust Asset Management 1350.00 +3.45% John Laing Group 309.20 -11.25% Energean 574.00 -6.67% Ssp Group 242.50 -5.72% Easyjet 649.30 -4.51% Carnival 943.50 -4.29% FTSE 350 Spirent Communications 257.50 +6.85% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 415.75 +4.59% Smith & Nephew 1565.50 +3.99% Babcock International Group 321.50 +3.64% Close Brothers Group 1145.00 +3.62% John Laing Group 309.20 -11.25% Energean 574.00 -6.67% Ssp Group 242.50 -5.72% Easyjet 649.30 -4.51% Carnival 943.50 -4.29% AIM Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Redx Pharma 35.00 +70.73% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.20 +56.10% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.75 +41.51% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -31.03% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 -17.86% Clear Leisure 0.21 -14.00% Physiomics 6.00 -13.67% Sound Energy 3.63 -13.57% Overall Market Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Redx Pharma 35.00 +70.73% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.20 +56.10% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.75 +41.51% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -31.03% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.15 -17.86% Clear Leisure 0.21 -14.00% Physiomics 6.00 -13.67% Riverstone Energy Limited 323.75 -13.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
