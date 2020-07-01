StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smith & Nephew                          1565.50       +3.99%
Fresnillo                                856.00       +1.74%
Melrose Industries                       115.93       +1.69%
Bunzl                                   2190.00       +1.11%
Dcc                                     6804.00       +1.10%
Itv                                       71.74       -3.94%
International Consolidated Airlines      213.50       -3.92%
Informa                                  452.60       -3.78%
Evraz                                    279.05       -3.24%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     276.65       -3.07%

FTSE 250
Spirent Communications                   257.50       +6.85%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           415.75       +4.59%
Babcock International Group              321.50       +3.64%
Close Brothers Group                    1145.00       +3.62%
Liontrust Asset Management              1350.00       +3.45%
John Laing Group                         309.20      -11.25%
Energean                                 574.00       -6.67%
Ssp Group                                242.50       -5.72%
Easyjet                                  649.30       -4.51%
Carnival                                 943.50       -4.29%

FTSE 350
Spirent Communications                   257.50       +6.85%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           415.75       +4.59%
Smith & Nephew                          1565.50       +3.99%
Babcock International Group              321.50       +3.64%
Close Brothers Group                    1145.00       +3.62%
John Laing Group                         309.20      -11.25%
Energean                                 574.00       -6.67%
Ssp Group                                242.50       -5.72%
Easyjet                                  649.30       -4.51%
Carnival                                 943.50       -4.29%

AIM
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Redx Pharma                               35.00      +70.73%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.20      +56.10%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.75      +41.51%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      -31.03%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      -17.86%
Clear Leisure                              0.21      -14.00%
Physiomics                                 6.00      -13.67%
Sound Energy                               3.63      -13.57%

Overall Market
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Redx Pharma                               35.00      +70.73%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.20      +56.10%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.75      +41.51%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      -31.03%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.15      -17.86%
Clear Leisure                              0.21      -14.00%
Physiomics                                 6.00      -13.67%
Riverstone Energy Limited                323.75      -13.67%