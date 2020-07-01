StockMarketWire.com - Banking group HSBC said it had appointed Eileen Murray as an independent non-executive director.
Murray was most recently co-chief executive of US hedge fund manager Bridgewater Associates.
She also had recently been elected designate chair of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-regulating organisation for US securities firms.
At 1:19pm: [LON:HSBA] HSBC Holdings PLC share price was -7.35p at 371.25p
