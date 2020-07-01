StockMarketWire.com - Telecom tower infrastructure company Helios Towers said it had appointed chief financial officer Tom Greenwood to the newly created role of chief operating officer.
An international search firm had been appointed to find a new CFO.
Helios said creation of the role reflected growth ambitions enhanced by its 2019 IPO and debt refinancing, to fund organic and inorganic growth.
At 1:27pm: [LON:HTWS] Helios Towers PLC share price was +2.1p at 150.7p
