StockMarketWire.com - Clean meat sector investor Agronomics said it had decided not to de-list from AIM after taking advice from shareholders.
The company had been mulling whether going private might help it more easily raise capital, to support existing portfolio companies and take advantage of new investment opportunities.
Shareholders had nevertheless recognised the 'need to raise the required capital to fully realise the company's business plan', Argonomics said.
A number of shareholders, it added, wanted it to review alternative structures to raise capital that would not result in the stock market listing being lost or surrendered.
'The message received was that the board had to find a funding solution that retained the public listing,' chairman Richard Reed said.
'This message has been heard loud and clear by your board.'
'We have gone back to the drawing board and are reaching out to new investors to find a funding solution that protects shareholder value, retains liquidity and allows the company to grow the net asset value of its portfolio on a per share basis.'
