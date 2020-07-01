StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused mining group Eurasia Mining said it had launched a formal sale process after receiving takeover interest.
The company said that over recent months it had received 'a number of inbound expressions of interest from multiple parties interested in acquiring all of or a stake in its assets'.
It had appointed UBS as an adviser to assist with a sale process.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
