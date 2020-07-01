StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said it had executed an agreement with Blackstone Oil and Gas to resolve all outstanding matters between the two parties.

Blackstone had paid Mosman $107,500 as part of the settlement.

'Mosman is pleased to resolve this matter,' chairman John W Barr said.

'The business plan continues to be increasing production with a focus on operations in East Texas.'


At 2:19pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0.01p at 0.14p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com