FTSE 100
Smith & Nephew                          1576.00       +4.68%
Compass Group                           1154.00       +3.78%
Melrose Industries                       117.50       +3.07%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3665.00       +2.75%
Burberry Group                          1635.75       +2.27%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1558.00       -4.33%
Itv                                       72.08       -3.48%
Evraz                                    281.10       -2.53%
Polymetal International                 1575.00       -2.51%
Taylor Wimpey                            139.55       -2.14%

FTSE 250
Liontrust Asset Management              1395.00       +6.90%
Carnival                                1050.75       +6.59%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           422.45       +6.28%
Hammerson                                 84.67       +5.49%
Petropavlovsk                             26.45       +5.38%
John Laing Group                         316.80       -9.07%
Energean                                 583.50       -5.12%
Royal Mail                               173.43       -4.84%
Ferrexpo                                 165.20       -4.73%
Go-Ahead Group                           800.50       -3.79%

FTSE 350
AIM
Metal Tiger  Ord 0.01p                    24.00     +879.59%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               6.20     +133.96%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.20      +56.10%
Cello Group                              161.50      +44.20%
Velocys                                    8.77      +31.68%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.20      -29.31%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      1.00      -28.57%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  1.25      -16.67%
Physiomics                                 5.85      -15.83%
Blue Star Capital                          0.17      -15.00%

Overall Market
