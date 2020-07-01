FTSE 100 Smith & Nephew 1576.00 +4.68% Compass Group 1154.00 +3.78% Melrose Industries 117.50 +3.07% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3665.00 +2.75% Burberry Group 1635.75 +2.27% Hargreaves Lansdown 1558.00 -4.33% Itv 72.08 -3.48% Evraz 281.10 -2.53% Polymetal International 1575.00 -2.51% Taylor Wimpey 139.55 -2.14% FTSE 250 Liontrust Asset Management 1395.00 +6.90% Carnival 1050.75 +6.59% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 422.45 +6.28% Hammerson 84.67 +5.49% Petropavlovsk 26.45 +5.38% John Laing Group 316.80 -9.07% Energean 583.50 -5.12% Royal Mail 173.43 -4.84% Ferrexpo 165.20 -4.73% Go-Ahead Group 800.50 -3.79% FTSE 350 Liontrust Asset Management 1395.00 +6.90% Carnival 1050.75 +6.59% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 422.45 +6.28% Hammerson 84.67 +5.49% Petropavlovsk 26.45 +5.38% John Laing Group 316.80 -9.07% Energean 583.50 -5.12% Royal Mail 173.43 -4.84% Ferrexpo 165.20 -4.73% Hargreaves Lansdown 1558.00 -4.33% AIM Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 6.20 +133.96% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.20 +56.10% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Velocys 8.77 +31.68% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -29.31% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.00 -28.57% Rambler Metals and Mining 1.25 -16.67% Physiomics 5.85 -15.83% Blue Star Capital 0.17 -15.00% Overall Market Metal Tiger Ord 0.01p 24.00 +879.59% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 6.20 +133.96% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.20 +56.10% Cello Group 161.50 +44.20% Velocys 8.77 +31.68% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.20 -29.31% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 1.00 -28.57% Rambler Metals and Mining 1.25 -16.67% Physiomics 5.85 -15.83% Blue Star Capital 0.17 -15.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
