Interim Result

16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

17/07/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)

30/07/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)

31/07/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)



Final Result

09/07/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)

14/07/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

14/07/2020 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)

14/07/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)

16/07/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)

21/07/2020 Begbies Traynor Group PLC (BEG)

30/07/2020 Card Factory PLC (CARD)



AGM / EGM

06/07/2020 Tata Global Beverages Ld Gds Each Repr 1 Inr10reg S (TGBL)

06/07/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)

06/07/2020 Raven Property Group Limited (RAV)

06/07/2020 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

07/07/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

07/07/2020 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)

08/07/2020 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)

08/07/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

08/07/2020 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)

09/07/2020 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)

09/07/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

09/07/2020 Bisichi Mining PLC (BISI)

09/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)

09/07/2020 Twentyfour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF)

09/07/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

10/07/2020 DPA Group (0LCQ)

10/07/2020 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

13/07/2020 Starcom PLC (STAR)

14/07/2020 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)

14/07/2020 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)

14/07/2020 Bluerock Diamonds PLC (BRD)

15/07/2020 Danakali Limited (DNK)

16/07/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)

16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)

16/07/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)

16/07/2020 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)

16/07/2020 Oracle Power PLC (ORCP)

16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

16/07/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)

16/07/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

17/07/2020 Dcc PLC (DCC)

20/07/2020 Providence Resources PLC (PVR)

21/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

21/07/2020 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

22/07/2020 President Energy PLC (PPC)

22/07/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

22/07/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

22/07/2020 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)

22/07/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

22/07/2020 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)

23/07/2020 Triple Point Income Vct Plc E Ord 1p (TPVE)

23/07/2020 Vp PLC (VP.)

23/07/2020 Live Company Group PLC (LVCG)

23/07/2020 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)

23/07/2020 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)

23/07/2020 C&C Group PLC (CCR)

23/07/2020 Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (WKOF)

23/07/2020 Mincon Group Plc (MCON)

23/07/2020 Helical PLC (HLCL)

23/07/2020 Petards Group PLC (PEG)

24/07/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)

24/07/2020 Arkle Resources PLC (ARK)

24/07/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

24/07/2020 Surface Transforms PLC (SCE)

24/07/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)

27/07/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)

28/07/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

28/07/2020 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

28/07/2020 Irish Continental Group PLC (ICGC)

29/07/2020 Water Intelligence PLC (WATR)

29/07/2020 Matomy Media Group (MTMY)

29/07/2020 Caspian Sunrise PLC (CASP)

29/07/2020 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

29/07/2020 Rose Petroleum PLC (ROSE)

29/07/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)

30/07/2020 Ukrproduct Group Ltd (UKR)

31/07/2020 Checkit PLC (CKT)

31/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)



Trading Statement

20/07/2020 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)

22/07/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

30/07/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)



Ex-Dividend

06/07/2020 China Life Insurance Co Ltd China Life Insurance Adr Rep 5 H Ord Shs (0A2E)

08/07/2020 Mastercard Inc Mastercard Ord Shs Class A (0R2Z)

09/07/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)

09/07/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)

09/07/2020 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)

09/07/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

09/07/2020 ISHARES III MSCI Europe Ex-EMU $ (IXMU)

09/07/2020 Octopus Aim VCT Plc (OOA)

09/07/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)

09/07/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

09/07/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

09/07/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

09/07/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

09/07/2020 Verizon Communications Inc Verizon Communications Ord Shs (0Q1S)

09/07/2020 Bmo Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC)

09/07/2020 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK)

09/07/2020 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (BGUK)

10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Corp (NLMA)

10/07/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)

14/07/2020 Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Ord Shs (0Q15)

14/07/2020 Oracle Corp Oracle Ord Shs (0R1Z)

15/07/2020 Skipton Building Society Int Bearing Shares (SKIP)

15/07/2020 PJSC Gazprom (OGZD)

15/07/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)

15/07/2020 Gazprom Oao (81JK)

16/07/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)

16/07/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)

16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)

16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)

16/07/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)

16/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)

16/07/2020 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH)

16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)

17/07/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)

23/07/2020 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)

23/07/2020 US Solar Fund PLC (USF)

23/07/2020 Sse PLC (SSE)

23/07/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

23/07/2020 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

30/07/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

30/07/2020 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com