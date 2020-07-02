StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory protection equipment supplier Avon Rubber said it had signed an agreement to sell milkrite | InterPuls to DeLaval for £180m.
Milkrite | InterPuls provided complete milking point solutions to dairy farmers worldwide
'Having achieved our valuation expectations, the Board believes the time is right to allow this business to grow and flourish under new ownership,' Avon Rubber said.
The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, was expected to be completed in the first quarter of our 2021 financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
