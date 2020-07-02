StockMarketWire.com - LondonMetric Property said it would increase its first-quarter dividend following high levels of rent collection in the quarter.
The company intended to increase its first quarterly dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2021.
The company said that 95% of advance rental payments due up to 24 June, had been collected, while a further 3% was expected to be received imminently and the remaining 2% was in discussions, less than half of which was expected to be forgiven.
LondonMetric also announces that it had now completed on £54.5m of disposals comprising two distribution warehouse in Doncaster, let to Next and DFS, as well as an Audi car dealership in Cheltenham which was acquired through the Mucklow portfolio.
These transactions had been announced previously and were subject to delayed completion. The three assets have a WAULT of six years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
