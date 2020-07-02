StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust LXi REIT said it had collected 84% of rent due for the June to September 2020 quarter.
The company also said the arrears in respect of the March quarter day had been settled in line with the agreed terms of the Travelodge CVA as announced on 19 June 2020.
'The company continues to seek to strike an appropriate balance between protecting the interests of its shareholders and providing proportionate support to a small number of its tenants which have been impacted temporarily by Covid-19,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
