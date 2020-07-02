StockMarketWire.com - Communications services provider Gamma Communications said it had acquired an 80% stake in German-based telephony services provider, HFO for €80m.
The deal also included the option for the company to acquire the remaining 20% in two tranches of about 8% in 2021 and 2022. The additional consideration would be in aggregate of between €7.5m and €17.5m and payable in cash.
'Gamma believes that it can use its commercial strength and expertise of developing and selling a market leading cloud PBX solution via the channel to accelerate HFO's growth in the emerging Cloud PBX market in Germany,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: