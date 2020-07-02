StockMarketWire.com - Component supplier to the defence and aerospace sectors Meggitt said that group revenue in the first half of the year is expected to be approximately 15% lower than in the same period a year earlier on an organic basis, with growth in its defence business more than offset by lower revenues in both civil aerospace and energy.
In a trading update for the second quarter, Meggitt has warned that group organic revenue will be 30% lower in the quarter following a 'significant decline' in its civil aerospace activity.
Civil aerospace revenue in the first half is expected to be around 30% lower on an organic basis, while the company has forecast that defence will deliver organic revenue growth of mid-single digits %.
Meggitt reported that in the second quarter, widespread lockdowns had a 'material impact' on civil aerospace, which saw up to 60% of the global fleet grounded and a 'substantial reduction' in both passenger demand and air traffic.
Overall, it has forecast that civil revenue in the second quarter will be around 50% lower on an organic basis, while civil OE and AM will see a similar reduction.
Its defence business continued to 'perform solidly' during the quarter, although energy revenue is expected to be 'somewhat softer', the company said.
It reported that the majority of its manufacturing facilities remained open during the second quarter, with around two-thirds of its employees working at sites and the remainder either working from home or on furlough. Meggitt said it is on track to reduce cash outflows by around £400m to £450m in 2020. At 8:13am: [LON:MGGT] Meggitt PLC share price was +15.7p at 320.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: